Graydon H. “Pete” DuPriest, Jr., 70 of Victoria, joined his family in Heaven on Feb. 23. He was preceded in death by his parents, Graydon Hughes DuPriest and Colleen Walters DuPriest.

He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia D. Yeatts of Victoria and Judy D. Lewis of Dolphin; niece, Tonya Lewis; nephews, David Lewis (Stacey) and Todd Yeatts (Mason); great nieces, Karissa Lewis and Eliana Lewis; great-nephews, Trey Hewitt and Brayden Yeatts and a host of wonderful friends.

Pete was a retired expeditor for Virginia Marble in Kenbridge. He enjoyed sports and all types of music. He was an avid UVA and Central Chargers fan.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. Please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974

