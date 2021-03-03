Mary Elizabeth Daniel Baughan, 76 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 22. She was born Mar. 5, 1944 in Brunswick County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd Benjamin Daniel and Elizabeth Orma Reebals Daniel and a brother, Everette Daniel.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Maury “Pete” Baughan; her children, Eva Baughan of Chase City, Glenn Baughan of Rawlings and Roger Baughan (Melissa) of Gloucester; five grandchildren, Hunter Evans, Amelia Card, Jessica Baughan, McKinley Baughan and Lizzie Baughan; great-grandchild, Nathan Herzig and one on the way, Elijah Wayne Herzig; her sisters, Virginia Frost of Dundas and Blanche Eastwood of Chase City and one brother, Luther Daniel.

Mary retired from Rochester Button Company in Kenbridge. She enjoyed gardening and baking and decorating cakes. She loved her family and the time spent together. Graveside funeral services were held at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, Thursday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. Flowers are welcome or please consider a donation to the Victoria Fire and Rescue in Mary’s memory.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.