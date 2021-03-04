Beef and commodity prices listed

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on Feb. 26.

In Virginia, in a light test, state graded feeder cattle mostly $3 to $10 higher with instances up to $15 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly steady to $2 higher. Slaughter cows mostly steady to $2 lower. Wheat 8 cents higher, new crop 14 cents higher. Corn mostly 5 cents to 15 cents higher, new crop 15 cents higher. Soybeans mostly 26 cents to 38 cents higher, new crop 39 cents to 44 cents higher.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $136-$177, average $160.20

500-600 lbs. $132-$163, average $148.35

600-700 lbs. $113-$157, average $147.27

700-800 lbs. $111-$142.50, average $135.10

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $118-$133.50, average $128.90

500-600 lbs. $100-$127.50, average $122.67

600-700 lbs. $112-$127.25, average $122.99

700-800 lbs. $100-$129, average $115.66

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs,, $50-$75, average $60.06

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs,, $54-$72, average $62.06

Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop $6.14-$6.19; Middle Peninsula $6.61, new crop $6.54; Norfolk new crop $6.54; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $6.29; Roanoke $7.31, new crop $6.89; Wakefield new crop $6.64.

Corn

Eastern Shore $5.80, new crop $4.79; Harrisonburg $6.05-$6.35; Middle Peninsula $5.75, new crop $4.69; Norfolk new crop $4.69-$4.94; Richmond-Petersburg $5.80, new crop $5.09; Wakefield $5.85-$6, new crop $5.14

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $13.71-$13.81, new crop $11.81-$11.86; Harrisonburg $13.51-$13.88; Middle Peninsula $14.18, new crop $12.01; Norfolk $14.56, new crop $12.11-$12.36; Richmond-Petersburg $14.31-$14.38, new crop $12.06; Wakefield $14.21-$14.31, new crop $12.31

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.