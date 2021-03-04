March 4, 2021

GRASP to provide FAFSA help

By Staff Report

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

GRASP will hold free virtual appointments to help families file the FAFSA to receive financial aid for college.

Virtual appointments are available Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (804) 923-0059 for an appointment. Help is offered in both Spanish and English.

