GRASP to provide FAFSA help
GRASP will hold free virtual appointments to help families file the FAFSA to receive financial aid for college.
Virtual appointments are available Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (804) 923-0059 for an appointment. Help is offered in both Spanish and English.
