Narrow road blamed for bus accident

A Lunenburg County School bus and a pickup truck sideswiped each another Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The accident occurred on Plank Road around 8:30 a.m. while the school bus was en route to Victoria Elementary School.

Two students were on board at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

According to LCPS school officials, the accident was due to narrow, rural road conditions on Plank Road.

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

No further details on the accident were available at press time.