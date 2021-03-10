Fire department responds to shed fire
The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to an early morning shed fire on Saturday, March 6 at 6:38 a.m. The shed was close to a residence on Brickland Road. The fire began as a controlled burn, but due to the burn being outside the burn ban law time frame firefighters were dispatched to put out the fire.
