March 10, 2021

Fire department responds to shed fire

By Staff Report

Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to an early morning shed fire on Saturday, March 6 at 6:38 a.m. The shed was close to a residence on Brickland Road. The fire began as a controlled burn, but due to the burn being outside the burn ban law time frame firefighters were dispatched to put out the fire.

