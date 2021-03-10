Joseph Nelson “Joe” Coleman, 81 of Kenbridge, died Tuesday, Feb. 23 at his residence. He was a former service technician for Commonwealth Propane.

Joe is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Marjorie H. Coleman; his son, Joseph M. “Jodie” Coleman and his wife Charity of Alberta; two sisters, Jeanette C. Cummings of South Hill and Jeanie C. Ozmore and her husband Floyd of Petersburg and four grandchildren, Peyton, Nicholas, Lily Grace and Luke Coleman.

A funeral service was conducted Friday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. The family received friends Friday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 265 Stonemill, Rd., Kenbridge, Va. 23944.

