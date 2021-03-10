KFS upper school reverts to virtual

Due to concerns over COVID-19 exposures in its upper school, Kenton Forest School (KFS) students in grades eight through 12 are currently learning virtually.

Upper school students have been in virtual mode since March 1 and will remain as such until March 16 according to Head of School Lori Bacon.

“We worked closely with Rhonda Pruitt at Virginia Department of Health Piedmont District to ensure all safety protocols were followed and made the decision out of an abundance of caution.” Bacon said in a Monday, March 8 email.

Currently students in KFS’s PreK through seventh grade are still attending school in person.

Bacon said that prior to March 1 all KFS students were attending school in person.