Lunenburg producers named to Tobacco Board
Two Lunenburg county residents have been re-appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Tobacco Board.
Northam made the announcement on Friday, March 5.
Richard T. Hite, Jr. of Hite Farming, LLC and Kenbridge resident Cecil Shell owner and farmer with Shell’s Farm will serve on the Virginia Tobacco Board for another term.
