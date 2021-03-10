Sheila Ann Morneau (Vaughan), born Dec. 22, 1962, gained her wings on Feb. 28. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling “Bell” and Catherine Vaughan.

She was born and lived most of her life in Dinwiddie County. Sheila spent 30+ years as an LPN working in various positions, most of which were for SRMC. She loved to spend time outdoors gardening, planting flowers, cooking and baking, and found beauty in nature.

Sheila leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Steven Morneau; her daughters Jessica F. Jones (Donovan), Laura French and Kristine Gray (Jay); step-son, Alexander Morneau; her grandchildren, Donovan Jones Jr., Lukas Price, Camdyn Jones, Bently Cox, Sandy Cox and Fredrick Gray and sisters, Jennifer Bain (Joe) and Jeanine Martin (Jody). Her love was also shared by a host of other family and friends.

As per Sheila’s wishes, there will be no funeral services, as the family will hold a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Virginia in her honor.