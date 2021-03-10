You are someone special

“For You created my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139:13-16)

You.

You are something special. You were created for a purpose and you are needed. God knit you together to be you. God knew full well what you would be like. He knew all your flaws, shortcomings, failures, issues, and He still made you.

Dr. Seuss says, “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than you.”

God designed you to be just as needed. Soak that in while seeing what the apostle Paul said, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” (Ephesians 2:10)

As we approach our one-year anniversary of 14 days to flatten the curve, we need reminding of just how important, special, needed you are. You. Yes, you are valuable, and we need you around here.

God made you with all the struggles you have to be just what is needed and right. We tend to forget how God doesn’t call the qualified but qualifies the called. For years this thought has circled through church folk and social media showing how Biblical people were used by God even with their issues.

Jacob was a cheater. Noah and Lot did dumb things while drunk. Peter had a short temper. David had an affair, was a murderer, a horrible dad, and yet he is deemed a “man after Gods own heart” twice (1 Samuel 13:14 and Acts 13:22).

Jonah ran from God. Gideon had self-worth issues. Thomas doubted. Elijah was moody. Moses had a speech impediment. Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. Paul was a murderer. Miriam was a gossip. Sarah was impatient. Zacchaeus was short. Lazarus was dead, for crying out loud and God still used all these folks. And, God desires to use you too.

“See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what you are. The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know Him.” (1 John 3:1)

You are wanted. Now help those who don’t know yet find their worth too.