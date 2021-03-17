Arvin Bonaparte Bell Jr., 75, of Kenbridge, Virginia, passed away March 8, 2021. He was the son of the late Arvin B. Bell, Sr. and Doris Jean Womack Bell. He is survived by his sister, Anita Bell Montgomery; his twin sister, Norma Jean Bell Tisdale and her husband Michael A. Tisdale; nephews, Harry S. “Sheff” Montgomery, III (Laura) and Arvin “Vin” B. Montgomery (Ann); nieces, Jennifer Tisdale Green (Jonathan) and Heather Tisdale Massingill (John); great-nieces and great-nephews, Grace Montgomery, Harry Montgomery, Sutton Montgomery, Bryn Montgomery, Landon Green, and Megan Massingill. At the age of 16, the Superintendent of Lunenburg County Schools asked A.B. to drive a school bus route. He agreed and drove until he graduated from Victoria High School. When he began his teaching career, he continued to drive a school bus route for many years.

Arvin was a 1967 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelors of Science in Business majoring in Business Education. A Dean’s List Student, he was presented the Samuel T. Isaac award in business education in his junior year, based on his scholarship, leadership, and character. He was a past president of the Tech Chapter of Pi Omega Pi, honorary business fraternity; a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, the honorary society of the American Association of Collegiate Schools of Virginia; and was presented the Award of Merit from the National Business Association and the National Association of Business Teacher Education in 1967. In 1975, he earned a Masters of Science from Longwood College.

Arvin was a Guidance Director and Business Teacher at Central High School of Lunenburg for 38 years. He enjoyed working with and assisting his students. He was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Lunenburg County Band Program. He also served his country as a member of the 684th Ordnance Company (DS), Virginia Army National Guard, Blackstone, Virginia.

His passion in life was capturing and documenting family memories through photography, videography, and scanning old photographs. He enjoyed composing music and writing lyrics. His music won several awards including one from France. In 1983, using the recording name of John Silvercloud, he wrote, performed, and recorded an album called Running Free. His favorite musical compositions were special wedding songs he wrote for his nephews and nieces. Arvin enjoyed traveling across the United States, Canada, Northern Europe, the British Isles, and the Caribbean Islands. On a personal note, the traveling he enjoyed the most was going to visit family, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed entertaining his nephews, nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews by teasing them, performing magic tricks, and taking them on adventures. Uncle A.B. always had a joke.

At his request, services will be private. Contributions in Arvin B. Bell, Jr.’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.

