Earth Day coloring contest planned

Meridian Waste is hosting its Second Annual Earth Day-themed coloring contest, “Brightening the World” for children ages 5 to 10.

The purpose of the “Brightening the World” coloring contest is to introduce the concept of Earth Day and how the environmental services and waste removal industry plays a major role in the health and safety of communities served.

The contest has two age categories for children with specific coloring sheets for age groups from 5 to 7-years-of-age and from 8 to 10-years of age. Coloring sheets will be available for download, and for upload with completed materials to be submitted via a .JPG photo or a .PDF in order to participate in the contest. There is no purchase necessary. The contest is open to children of Meridian Waste customers and non-customers. Each age category will have one winner, chosen by the Meridian Waste staff.

The contest is open from Monday, March 15 until Sunday, April 18. Winners will be announced on the website Thursday, April 22, with prizes mailed in late-April.

All children throughout the U.S. are eligible to win. The contest will be held online. Official rules, coloring sheets, and more information on how to submit artwork can be found at https://www.MeridianWaste.com/Earthday.