Hotel, event space comes to Victoria

An old building in Victoria is coming to life thanks to new owners Collin and Sarah Brown.

The Browns purchased the building on Main Street in December and are currently renovating the structure into a hotel and event space.

“The upstairs is called Main Street Lofts by Waverly, and the downstairs will be called Together. by Waverly,” Sarah Brown said.

In addition to the downtown Victoria business, the Brown’s also own Waverly Estate Event Venue and Bed and Breakfast.

“We had been eyeing the building for several couple years now but have been consumed by starting and running Waverly Estate,” she said.

Owning Waverly Estate Event Venue and Bed and Breakfast, Brown said they are constantly getting inquiries from people from out of town visiting family and wanting to stay.

“Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate them because wedding guests book the venue most weekends,” Brown said, “We also have hundreds of people who attend weddings every weekend at Waverly Estate that we cannot accommodate and who typically stay in Farmville or Southill.”

With their new business venture, guests can now be accommodated.

According to Brown, the building’s upstairs (Main Street Lofts by Waverly) will be five individual hotel rooms. Three-room are double queen bedrooms, and two are single king bedrooms and will accommodate 16 guests comfortably. The downstairs of the building (Together. by Waverly) will be a small event space that can be rented for rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, baby showers, meeting space, etc.

Main Street Lofts by Waverly will be available for booking starting April 2, Together. by Waverly is projected to be completed by late spring or early summer.

“We hope that the hotel and event space will help to bring people, business, and revenue to the town of Victoria,” Brown said.