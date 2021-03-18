Lord, Thou hast searched me. And known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, Thou understandest my thought afar off. – Psalm 139:1-2

Lord, You have looked and known us. You know when we sit and when we get up and also the words that are coming out of our mouth before we speak them.

Imagine asking Jesus to search us for sin. Sometimes our hearts are not always in the right places, but Jesus knows all about each of us and He will be there in our times of trouble. All we have to do is call out for help.

We know that Jesus knows our every thought and that He is aware of everything that happens to us. Jesus places value on us, and we should not fear temptation because Jesus knows how much we can bear, and He is always there with us.

Jesus has known us before we were born and knows the hairs on our head. That shows how much Jesus loves us and knows all about our troubles, our good times, and whatever comes our way.

There is no place to hide or any place to go that He does not see and know. We are never away from His Spirit as long as we are His.

It is amazing Jesus knows our every thought. We cannot pretend to be His child when we know that our thoughts are elsewhere, and not on Him. Jesus wants to be first and last in our lives.

Sometimes we do things that we don’t know are sins unless Jesus points them out to us.

Jesus’ ways are not like our ways. Sometimes we do not understand why He has us go through everything we go through but when we trust Him He will make it alright. Jesus is an all-knowing God, He knows what is happening to us.

Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before thou cameth forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee. – Jeremiah 1:5

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.