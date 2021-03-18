Lunenburg gets vaccinated

The Piedmont Health District and Lunenburg County Emergency Partners held a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Central High School Friday, March 12, for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Nearly 500 citizens received the COVID-19 vaccination, including Lunenburg County Public School staff, senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, and other eligible local residents. Staff and volunteers made the event a smooth and safe experience for local residents, who never had to leave their vehicle.

Another drive-thru event is planned for Friday, April 9.

To register call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA to be placed on the list for the event.