March 18, 2021

Close to 500 citizens were vaccinated during a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic Friday, March 12.

Lunenburg gets vaccinated

By Crystal Vandegrift

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Piedmont Health District and Lunenburg County Emergency Partners held a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Central High School Friday, March 12, for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Nearly 500 citizens received the COVID-19 vaccination, including Lunenburg County Public School staff, senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, and other eligible local residents. Staff and volunteers made the event a smooth and safe experience for local residents, who never had to leave their vehicle.

Another drive-thru event is planned for Friday, April 9.

To register call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA to be placed on the list for the event.

