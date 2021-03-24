Kenbridge continues cleanup

The Town of Kenbridge is continuing to work on brush removal following the Valentine’s weekend storm that left many downed trees around town.

“Although we have not completed the first run through all of the streets as of yet, we are nearing that checkpoint for our maintenance department,” Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “We will begin coming back through and getting the remaining brush piles once this is completed. We know this has been a long process and would like to thank you for your patience in this process.”

New Message Board

Recently, the town installed a new message board at the Farmers Market that will provide citizens with information from the county and town.

According to Matthews, the new message board will provide a valuable asset for up-to-date information.

Community Service

In other town business, Matthews said the town would like to extend a helping hand to students who need community service hours for various civic organizations for college applications or for enhancing resumes.

“We feel this will help keep the youth in touch with their community as well as the community in touch with its youth,” Matthews said.

Students who are interested in taking part in community service should contact the town office at (434) 676-2452.