Community calendar of the week of March 31

MARCH 31

BLOOD DRIVE – A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Virginia National Guard Armory in Blackstone at 1008 Darvills Road. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the

drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive in alignment

with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

APRIL 3

EASTER EGG HUNT – The 5 O’clock Women’s Social Club is having an Easter Egg Hunt for the community Saturday, April 3, at Kenbridge Park at 2 p.m. Bring the children to hunt eggs and to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. For more information, contact Terrie Craig at (434) 298-8772.

APRIL 7

VICTORIA PLANNING COMMISSION – The Victoria Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. in the Victoria Municipal Building.

APRIL 13

PUBLIC HEARING – The Victoria Town Council and the Victoria Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Lunenburg Community Centre.

APRIL 17

RECYCLING EVENT – Meridian Waste is holding a county-wide Recycling Right event Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main parking lot of Central High School. Residents should separate their items into plastics, steel and aluminum cans, mixed papers and cardboard before coming to the event.

APRIL 19

CLEAN UP KENBRIDGE – Kenbridge will hold a Clean Up Kenbridge spring cleanup the week of April 19-23. The town will pick up any debris or household trash to help citizens with cleanup around the house. Please have items placed at the curb where they can be accessed with town maintenance vehicles.

MAY 1

REUNION CANCELED – The Victoria High School Alumni Reunion scheduled for May 1 has been canceled due to COVID-19. There are no plans to reschedule the reunion later this year. Alumni will be contacted in the fall regarding plans for the reunion in the spring of 2022.

ONGOING

KENBRIDGE STORM DEBRIS – The town will be picking up storm debris from the curbside. Any pile containing trash, furniture or anything other than storm debris will not be collected.

VICTORIA STORM DEBRIS – Storm debris in the Town of Victoria will be picked up in the Monday and Tuesday each week, weather permitting, for the next several weeks. Crews will be checking to see where debris piles are located.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The W-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.

LIBRARY CLOSED – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lunenburg County Library System is closed to the public. Curbside service is available through online and phone reservations. Computer use for business purposes is available by appointment. Wi-Fi is available outside of the building.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.