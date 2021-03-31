Fire department to add decontamination system
With the Commonwealth Regional Council’s assistance, The Victoria Fire and Rescue has been awarded a $23,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase a portable decontamination system.
According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the system will be utilized on all five of the departments’ ambulances to combat COVID-19 contamination.
“This unit will provide a more thorough decontamination of the ambulances, making it safer for patients and providers,” Newton said.
The Aeroclave disinfecting system is a man-portable, fully self-contained unit that combines the ability to decontaminate rooms, vehicles and equipment with equal effectiveness.
According to Aeroclave representatives, the system will provide a hands-free, consistent and reliable disinfectant delivery not achievable through manual cleaning methods.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, a typical fire or EMS department workforce could be reduced by 30 to 40% during the peak of any pandemic if an outbreak were to spread.
Departments using a decontamination system reduce their staff’s exposure as well as that of other patients they transport.
Meherrin native named Master Chief of Navy Reserve
Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm John Mustin announced recently that Master Chief Petty Officer... read more