SEC begins pole, line inspections

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has begun inspections of its utility poles and overhead lines.

In response to the significant damage that SEC experienced during the February ice storms, the company has recently contracted with Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. to perform line patrol inspections on portions of its overhead electric system.

According to Jennifer Wall, communications specialist with SEC, Osmose will be performing visual inspections of the poles and overhead lines and the overhead meter services on areas of the system that were particularly hit hard during the ice storms.

“Visual inspections include documenting any damaged poles, downed lines, broken/damaged line hardware, damaged services and trees that have been damaged and may pose a hazard to the cooperative’s lines,” Wall said. “Osmose performs such inspections as part of the cooperative’s normal, annual maintenance; however, given the extensive damage caused by this ice event, the cooperative is proactively increasing that activity to address issues directly attributable to the storm.”

Wall said this information would be invaluable to the membership as SEC crews and contractors continue to clean up and replace damaged equipment from the storm.

Due to the nature and scope of the line and pole inspections, the final cost to SEC has not been determined.

According to SEC, inspections began on March 22 and will continue into mid-June.

“Damage identified during these inspections will be addressed by the cooperative’s ongoing maintenance and capital replacement programs to return the system to pre-storm conditions,” Wall said.

A map of the locations where Osmose will be performing visual inspections of the poles and overhead lines can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/SouthsideElectric/posts/2149644568505615.