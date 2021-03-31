Students learn consequences of social media
Mary Ann Crowder recently visited Karen McGrath’s marketing and economics and personal finance classes to talk about digital footprints. She stressed to each student the importance of ensuring their online presence was positive and professional. She led discussions on how colleges and employers reviewed social media accounts of potential students and employees.
You Might Like
Mike Landry retires from town
Mike Landry officially retired in December and was recognized by the Kenbridge Town Council. A plaque of appreciation was given... read more