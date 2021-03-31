March 31, 2021

Students learn consequences of social media

By Staff Report

Published 6:07 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Mary Ann Crowder recently visited Karen McGrath’s marketing and economics and personal finance classes to talk about digital footprints. She stressed to each student the importance of ensuring their online presence was positive and professional. She led discussions on how colleges and employers reviewed social media accounts of potential students and employees.

