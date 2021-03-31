Tyler announces reelection bid

Delegate Roslyn Tyler, a Democrat, recently announced her candidacy for re-election to the House of Delegates in the November 2, 2021, General election representing the 75th district.

The 75th District includes part of Lunenburg County. Tyler’s district stretches from Lunenburg to include the City of Franklin to the east. Tyler has served as a delegate for the past 15 years.

“I am very humble and appreciative of the support of my constituents and working in Richmond for 15 years as your state representative,” Tyler said in a release announcing her decision to run again. “I ask for your continuous support and vote on November 2, 2021, to keep moving rural Southside Virginia Forward and maintain a safe community to raise a family.”

Tyler, 59, works as a clinic coordinator of physical therapy at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

She currently serves as the chair of the Education Committee and is a member of the Agriculture Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee as well as the Appropriations Committee. Tyler is also a chair of the Appropriations subcommittee on Compensation and General Government.