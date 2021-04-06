Michael Holt “Mike” Paynter, 58 of Blackstone, joined his father, Fred Paynter, in Heaven on March 31.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Horton Paynter; his children, Joshua, Micajah and Skylar Paynter and his mother, Marjorie Tuck Paynter.

Mike was a 1981 graduate of Highland Springs High School, where he played football and baseball and was a 1985 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, where he played rugby and baseball. Mike enjoyed football, baseball, hunting and watching his children grow up. The Oklahoma Sooners have lost their biggest fan.

Funeral services were held at Christ Family Outreach Church, 12300 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002, Monday, April 5 at 2 p.m. Interment in the Christ Family Outreach Church, Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Christ Family Outreach Church.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.