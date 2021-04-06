PRCM, Larry Edward Noyes, 79 of Victoria, lost his battle with cancer on April 5.

After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy for 27 years, he retired to Cedar Lane Farm to raise cattle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Francia Noyes; his son, Gregory Noyes (Eva); grandson, Dalton Noyes; brothers, Richard (Barbara) and Bill Noye and sister, Cheri Elliott. Special thanks to Jimmy and Allan Moses, Charles Crawley, Lloyd Muse, Linda and Timmy Clark, Danny and Irving Lacks and the Mast family for all they have done for us.

Per Larry’s request there will be no services. In memory of Larry please support your local SPCA or do something for a neighbor.

