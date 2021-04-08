The 5 O’Clock Women’s Social Club Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday, April 3, at Kenbridge Park. The event brought out more than 40 children who worked to find all the eggs. Lottke Miss Paige Morrison is ready to find eggs. India Banks, Shelvon Jones Smith and Easter Bunny Sabrina Gher Tisdaoe get hopping to see what eggs and prizes they can find.