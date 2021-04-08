Inge signs with VMI

Kenston Forest School senior, Thomas Inge, signed a letter of intent March 23 with Virginia Military Institute to continue his football career.

Thomas, the son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carol Inge of Front Royal, will be a third generation Keydet to play football in the Inge family. His late grandfather, Thomas Benjamin, Jr., father, Thomas Benjamin Inge, III, and uncle, George William Inge, played football at VMI.