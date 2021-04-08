Inge signs with VMI
Kenston Forest School senior, Thomas Inge, signed a letter of intent March 23 with Virginia Military Institute to continue his football career.
Thomas, the son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carol Inge of Front Royal, will be a third generation Keydet to play football in the Inge family. His late grandfather, Thomas Benjamin, Jr., father, Thomas Benjamin Inge, III, and uncle, George William Inge, played football at VMI.
You Might Like
A thank you letter
When I moved to Farmville in April 2016, it was an unsettling time in my life. Yes, I had the... read more