Kavaliers finish another winning season

In a condensed season with no playoffs scheduled the Kenston Forest Kavaliers capped off another winning season March 27 with a 62 to 26 win over Richmond Christian School. The Kavaliers finished the game with 228 yards rushing and 110 yards passing for a total of 338 total offensive yards. Quinton Hawkins finished the game with six TDs four of those scores were on the ground and one through the air for 76 yards to junior wide receiver Trey Lewis. Hawkins ended the game as time expired with an interception that he returned for 72 yards to cap off the road win. Thomas Inge tore up the RCS backfield with multiple sacks and tackles. Junior Trey Lewis had multiple kick returns for TDs. Other highlights included an interception and return for a touchdown by Junior Kendall, Thorne and Ryan Whitehead.