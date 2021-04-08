Lee named Member of the Month
Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue member Derrice Lee has been named the April Member of the Month. Lee joined Meherrin Fire and Rescue as a junior in 2011. Lee has spent countless hours of dedication and training as a volunteer at Station 5. He served as an engineer in 2020 and is part of the clearing process of the apparatus in the station. Lee has also served on the truck committee.
