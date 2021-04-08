Three Lunenburg educators honored by SVRTC

The Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC), which comprises 25 school divisions, held its Technology Award Virtual Presentation March 26.

The SVRTC, affiliated with Longwood University, presented awards in several categories to teachers and other public school personnel for their roles in implementing technology in education.

Amber Collins, the library media specialist and ITRT at Kenbridge Elementary School, received the Instructional Support Award for Lunenburg County Public Schools. In August, the school year began with training and implementation of a new learning management system that would become the platform for providing instruction to students. Since then our teachers have provided virtual instruction with the addition of student appointments. Collins has supported families with issues ranging from accessing virtual courses to connectivity issues within homes. Teachers and parents regularly call upon her for assistance. With the uptick in technology, her role has changed dramatically.

Kristin Lafoon, secretary at Victoria Elementary School, received the Technology Support Award for Lunenburg County Public Schools. Since staff returned to the building in August to prepare for a school year of virtual learning, Lafoon has taken it upon herself to learn the new learning management system in order to help parents and students who call in with questions. Lafoon helps troubleshoot technology problems for students and parents by walking them through issues when they arise. She is often able to help parents via phone without needing to transfer them to the IT department. In addition to her normal daily tasks, Lafoon has dedicated her time to help others with technology issues. She has become an asset to our building for technology support.

Scott Wilson, who teaches math analysis and algebra II at Central High School, received the Technology Teacher of the Year Award for Lunenburg County Public Schools. He has been a teacher for 24 years. Wilson has been instrumental in ensuring students are provided with daily instructional videos highlighting important instructional contents. Wilson’s videos increase student engagement in a virtual learning environment. He has recorded more than 280 instructional videos which allow students to learn math analysis and algebra II virtually. Wilson is always willing to engage in new opportunities that enhance the learning experience of his students.