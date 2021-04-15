Getting back to the heart of worship

Food for thought — Today your demeanor, your words, your actions, your attitude will all speak volumes about what you know, what you believe, what gives you life, what you are passionate about, and whom you serve.

Read that a few more times. Go on. Read it all again.

The Bible tells us to do things “for Christs sake” because we are to do the right thing even when it’s not fair or unreasonable. If we truly love Jesus Christ, we can do the right thing no matter what…because it ain’t about us, it’s all about Him.

There is a praise song written by Matt Redman called, The Heart of Worship. Redman tells how in the late 90s his home church was struggling and going through a tough time. The minister of the church, Mike Pilavachi, asked his congregation what they were bringing to God in worship, or if they were just there as consumers, soaking up the music. His point was that the band and church had lost their way in worship, and the only solution was to strip out every diversion and distraction; and that included the entire sound system and the worship band.

“When the music fades, all is stripped away, and I simply come Longing just to bring something that’s of worth that will bless your heart. I’ll bring You more than a song for a song in itself is not what You have required You search much deeper within through the way things appear. You’re looking into my heart. I’m coming back to the heart of worship, and it’s all about You, Jesus.” This opening line and chorus expressed the words in the heart of Matt Redman after his pastor challenged the whole church family. To read more check out: https://www.eden.co.uk/blog/worship/heart-of-worship-the-story-behind-the-songp11688

You see, your demeanor, your words, your actions, your attitude will all speak volumes about what you know, what you believe, what gives you life, what you are passionate about, and whom you serve. Have we lost what the heart of worship and daily life is truly all about?

And just what exactly is life and worship about? “It’s all about You, Jesus.”

The apostle Paul told a struggling church in Corinth these words, “That is why, for Christs sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong (2 Corinthians 12:10).

“Though I am weak and poor, all I have is yours. Every single breath.”

Folks, it’s time we get back to the heart of worship. And it’s all about Jesus.