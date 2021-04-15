LCPS to begin plans for next school term

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) looking for parent input regarding interest for in-person and virtual learning options for next year.

According to the school system depending upon health data, the district is planning to offer in-person instruction five days per week for the 2021-2022 school year.

However, LCPS will continue to provide a virtual option for students.

Final commitments will be based on semesters. No changes will be allowed after the student has made a final commitment.

Virtual students will receive instruction through Virtual Virginia teachers using Canvas.

According to LCPS virtual students will still remain students of LCPS and will be held accountable for all attendance regulations.

Parents may review sample schedules of what virtual learning options may look like next year.

“When making a decision, it may be beneficial to compare the course offerings and school calendars as they are slightly different,” LCPS officials said.

Parents are asked to complete a survey for each student who attends LCPS by Friday, April 16 at 8 a.m.

Parent meetings will be held at each school for families that show an interest in virtual learning for next year.

A meeting for parents of middle school students will be held on April 21 at 6 p.m.

A meeting for parents of high school students will be held on April 22 at 6 p.m.

Anyone who exploring the virtual option, will make their final commitment after the parent meetings.

Sample schedules and the parent survey can be found at https://www.lunenburgcountyschools.org/article/432510