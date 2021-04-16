Lunenburg libraries reopen

The Lunenburg County Public Library System has reopened, with an adjusted schedule.

The schedule will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This scheduling will be adjusted with time and favorable conditions.

Curbside check-out service will still be available for those who prefer it.

Computer usage will be available but limited. The library asks that patrons observe safety protocols and social distancing as well as wearing a mask and limiting the length of visits to avoid potential spread of the virus. Anyone who is sick should stay at home.