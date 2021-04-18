Central falls to Riverheads
Central High School finished its football season Friday evening with a 4-3 record after a 56-7 loss to Riverheads in Greenville Friday. The game was the Region 1-B championship.
The Gladiators led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half. ‘
The Central TD came on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Tyler McGrath.
You Might Like
Salior’s Creek Park to host kite flying event Saturday
Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a kite-flying program Saturday, March 27, beginning at 1 p.m. at the... read more