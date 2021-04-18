April 18, 2021

Central falls to Riverheads

By Staff Report

Published 8:55 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

Central High School finished its football season Friday evening with a 4-3 record after a 56-7 loss to Riverheads in Greenville Friday. The game was the Region 1-B championship.

The Gladiators led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half. ‘

The Central TD came on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Tyler McGrath.

