Centra celebrates National Volunteer Week

Centra Southside Community Hospital is recognizing its volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week April 18-24.

“We value our dedicated volunteers 365 days of the year, but we are especially proud to honor

them during National Volunteer Week,” Tom Angelo, CEO of Centra Southside Community Hospital, said. “Our volunteers help us to provide quality, compassionate health care to

our community. The gift of their time and their dedication to all staff, patients and visitors

knows no bounds.”

In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week as a way to recognize

the efforts of volunteers in the U.S. Every sitting president since that time has issued a

proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers. This week-long event has

become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

Throughout 2019, CSCH’s volunteers clocked more than 5012 hours.

Although the pandemic suspended the hospital volunteer program from March 2020-March

2021, the program is back and going strong.

For more information about volunteering at the hospital, call (434) 315-2445.