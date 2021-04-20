Eula Snead Gary, 71 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord and joined her Heavenly family on April 9. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Carey Snead and Helen Ann Ferguson Snead.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Henry “Bill” Gary Jr.; two children whom she dearly loved, Susan Gary (Tim) Kreis and Steven (Michelle) Gary; seven grandchildren brought her such joy, Theodore Kreis, William Kreis, Joseph Kreis, Hunter Gary, Richard Kreis, Hayden Gary and Lilly Gary and her sister, Patricia Jewell (John) Washburn.

Eula was an active member of the Kenbridge Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 30 years and led the prayer chain for many years. She was a devoted board member and secretary for the Friends of the Ripberger Public Library.

She loved going to ballgames especially to watch her children or grandchildren play. She was known as the “Bubblegum Lady”. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was Bill’s chauffeur, sometimes bodyguard and the original Roadie for Bill and the Band. She was cofounder and backbone of Kenbridge Industrial Electrical Services. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services were held Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Baptist Church, General Fund, Kenbridge Fire Department, Friends of the Ripberger Library or to the Lunenburg Health Services.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com