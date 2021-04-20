Firefighters hone skills in practice burn

Members of the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department spent Sunday afternoon, April 18, training and practicing several firefighting skills.

The owner of a home located at 535 Dundas Road requested the old house be burned, allowing members to train beforehand.

According to fire department officials, members trained on the uses of ladders, ventilation and search and rescue with old hoses made into dummy victims.

Firefighters also started small fires to practice fire attack drills before burning the home.