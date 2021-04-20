April 20, 2021

Firefighters honored for service

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department was unable to hold its annual awards banquet in January.

Before the department’s meeting Tuesday, April 13, awards were presented to members for outstanding service during 2020.

During the meeting, member Vince Compton was named the 2020 Firefighter of the Year.

Member Charlie Pegram was honored with 30 years of service to the department.

