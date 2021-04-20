April 20, 2021

It’s cleanup week in Kenbridge

By Staff Report

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Town of Kenbridge is having its annual cleanup week this week.  The town is offering free trash and debris pickup.  Things that need to be carried away should be placed next to the street. Town workers will take them away.

Ice storm debris cleanup should be done by the end of this week also. Anyone with a pile in front of their house can call Town Hall at (434) 676-2452 to make sure they are on the pick up list.

