Marilyn V. Coffee, 90 of Kenbridge, joined her husband, Bill and daughter, JoLynn in Heaven on April 17. She was born September 7, 1930 in Longbeach, California.

She is survived by her daughter, Eve Bagley; son, Billy Coffee (Kathy); daughter, Michele Chaney (Bobby) and daughter, Charon Price; 5 grandchildren, Hannah Guarino (Brian), Grant Coffee (Jessica), Gill Coffee (Kelly), Cooper Price (Haley) and Tucker Price (Haley Shuford); 4 great-grandchildren, Sarah Coffee, Benjamin Guarino, Hailey Coffee and Emma Coffee.

Mrs. Coffee formerly attended Kenbridge Baptist Church and was a member of Mercy Outreach Fellowship Church in Blackstone. She was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. She dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Tuesday, April 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge and at all other times at the home of Billy and Kathy Coffee, 2255 Fletchers Chapel Road, Kenbridge. Interment, at a later date, will be at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband and daughter.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Mercy Outreach Fellowship Church, Blackstone, VA the Kenbridge Baptist Church.