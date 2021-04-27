Katherine Irwin Ledbetter, 103 of Victoria and Salisbury, North Carolina, died April 22.

Katherine was born on Oct. 21, 1917 in Roane County, Tennessee to Ella Katherine Gallaher Irwin and Robert Lee Irwin. She graduated from Harriman High School and Appalachian State University.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Meyer (Fred), H.C. Ledbetter Jr. and Robert Ledbetter (Connie); six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Homer Carl Ledbetter; sisters Jean Billings, Bee Sigmon and Marie Greene.

Her family is grateful for the dedicated care given to her by Sue Bell for many years.

She lived in Salisbury, North Carolina until 2015 when she moved to be with her son, Robert and his wife, in Victoria. Katherine was a retired educator from Rowan County Schools and a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Katherine Ledbetter are made to the Zion United Methodist Church 3055 Busy Bee Road, South Hill, VA, where her son Robert is a lay minister. Graveside services were held Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.clarkeandstaples.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge.