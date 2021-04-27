Shirley Ann Baker, 77 of Kenbridge, joined her family in Heaven on April 25. She was the wife of the late Leroy C. Baker; daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Martin and sister of the late E.F. “Buck” Martin, Jr.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Shelia Lail Peade of Kenbridge and Kim Lail Biggs (Doug) of Bracey; grandsons, Adam Biggs and Mitch Biggs (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Carmen Biggs, Rylee Biggs, Claire Biggs and Beau Biggs; her sisters, Judy Zellers and Anita Martin and sister-in-law, Ruby Martin.

Shirley was a devoted member of Glory 2 Glory Church. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 30, at noon in the Kenbridge Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

