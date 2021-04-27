Thomas Alvin “Tom” Moore, 32 of Kenbridge, passed away unexpectedly on April 22. He was a grandson of the late Thomas L. Moore and Alvin and Betty Jo Amos and a cousin of the late Joey Amos.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy A. Gilley (Robert); his father, Spencer R. Moore (Cindy); his sister, Tyler Moore; his paternal grandmother, Mary M. Moore and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tom enjoyed gardening, cooking for his family and he loved to read.

Graveside funeral services were held at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery on Monday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.

Please consider donations in memory of Tom Moore to: Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974