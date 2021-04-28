16 inducted into National Honor Society
Kenston Forest School held its National Honor Society induction ceremony Thursday, April 21, at the school’s gymnasium.
The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them based on who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom. The following seniors were inducted:
- Mallory Barnes, daughter of Frank and Lisa Barnes of Kenbridge
- Thomas Inge, son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carole Inge of Front Royal
- Lucas Malay-Olano, son of Joel and Elizabeth Malay-Olano
- Maria Pack, daughter of Jesse and Kim Pack of Crewe
The following juniors were inducted:
- Madyson Clary, daughter of Bryan and Kelly Clary of South Hill
- Schuyler Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone
- Walker Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone
- Gracie Gunn, daughter of Ryan and Kelly Gunn of Blackstone
- Shelby Gunn, daughter of Greg and Sabreena Gunn of Kenbridge
- Olivia Jones, daughter of Peter Jones of Chesterfield and Allison Jones of Blackstone
- Taylor Maione, daughter of Joe and Kelly Maione of McKenney
- Bailey Marshall, daughter of Bobby and Tanya Marshall of Victoria
- Gracie Raiford, daughter of Stephen and Amy Bright
- Jackson Reynolds, son of Dr. Michael Reynolds and Dr. Lisa York of South Hill
- Jacob Stallard, son of David and Noel Stallard of Blackstone
- Lauren Szafranski, daughter of Kevin and Patricia Szafranski of Wilsons
Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors. KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon addressed guests and the inductees.
