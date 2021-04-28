Extension agent leaves position

Lunenburg Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Lindy Fimon has left her position with the county to spend more time with her family.

Fimon made the announcement in a Thursday, April 15, letter to producers.

“The last few months have been a challenge as I have weighed and reweighed the many pieces of my life to finally arrive at the conclusion that I need to be more present for my family,” Fimon said.

Fimon took the position of extension agent with Lunenburg County in April 2012.

“I have cherished all of the amazing people I have worked with and assisted over the years,” Fimon said. “I have had amazing experiences, learned so very much and have enjoyed getting to know so many wonderful people pursuing the noblest of professions and interests – stewardship. It has been a true honor serving. It is simply my turn to return to stewardship and to raise my daughter in the ways of the farm.”

According to Fimon, it is uncertain as to when the position of agriculture and natural resources extension agent will be filled.

Producers can continue to contact the Lunenburg Extension office as well as surrounding counties for assistance.