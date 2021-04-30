April 30, 2021

Farmers Market opens Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 9:25 am Friday, April 30, 2021

The Town of Kenbridge reminded residents this morning that the Farmers Market will be open Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 535 E. 5th Avenue under the pavilion.

Anyone wanting to be a vendor may call us (434) 676-2452 or stop by and see Becca at the market tomorrow.

 

