Farmers Market opens Saturday
The Town of Kenbridge reminded residents this morning that the Farmers Market will be open Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 535 E. 5th Avenue under the pavilion.
Anyone wanting to be a vendor may call us (434) 676-2452 or stop by and see Becca at the market tomorrow.
