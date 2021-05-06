Community pool to open Memorial Day weekend

After being closed last summer following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victoria Town Council announced last week that the Victoria Community Pool will open this season.

“The tentative date for opening is Memorial Day weekend,” Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton said. “As activities are beginning to return to some normalcy, the council wanted to be able to offer this amenity to the community.”

Newton said all recommended Virginia Department of Health guidelines in effect at the time will be followed to help ensure patron safety.

Last summer, in addition to COVID restrictions, once Virginia entered Phase III, town officials said there were not enough weeks left before the planned beginning of the 20/21 school year for Lunenburg County Public Schools and decided to keep the community pool closed for the summer.