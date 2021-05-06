Dispatch wins 10 VPA awards

The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch (KVD) received 10 awards during the annual Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest.

The KVD received five news awards and five advertising awards.

Alexa Massey won first place in the Column Writing category. Her submissions included “Thanksgiving fail to avoid” and “Stop catastrophizing.”

Former Community News Editor Wanda Fix won first place in the Breaking News Photo category for her photo of firefighters battling a blaze at an outdoor storage building.

Former KVD Sports Editor Titus Mohler received two first place awards. The first was in the General News category for a photo of a Black Lives Matter protest at the Victoria Railroad Park. Photos were also a part of his second first-place award for photos and a story on the return of youth softball during the pandemic.

Editor Roger Watson won third place for column writing.

The advertising department of Advertising Director Jackie Newman, Marketing Consultant Debbie Evans and Director of Operations Staci Bridge won three first place awards and two third awards. The first-place awards were for a Pre-K registration ad, Twigs n’ Things and Trinity Memorial Gardens. The third-place awards were for Central of Lunenburg Seniors and Remax Advantage Plus.

“It is very rewarding to see this team recognized for excellence by their peers in both news and advertising,” KVD Publisher Betty Ramsey said. “Leading our newsroom is Editor Roger Watson who brings a wealth of experience with him — it’s no surprise that the number of news awards have increased under his leadership. Watson, former Sports Editor Titus Mohler, former Community News Editor Wanda Fix, staff writer Alexa Massey and staff writer Crystal Vandegrift all have earned and deserve to be recognized.

“In our advertising department Advertising Director Jackie Newman, Marketing Consultant Debbie Evans and Director of Operations Staci Bridge always put our customers first. We know our customers get results because they tell us time and time again but it is good to see that the time and effort that goes into developing thoughtful and powerful marketing programs is also recognized by our peers.

“Making up the rest of this team are Customer Service Manager Regina Caraway, Pressman Jeff Thomas and Assistant Pressman Andy Bridge.

“I’m so proud of the good work this team continues to do for our readers.”