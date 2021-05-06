KFS crowns May Day royalty

Kenston Forest School hosts an annual May Day program each year. Last year, the program was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, KFS continued the tradition with modifications and held the program outside. Kenston Forest School presented the Kenston Forest School May Day Seventh Grade Court and announced the May Day 2021 King and Queen.

The winners were King Devin Dunn and Queen Bryce Davidson. Devin is the son of Charles Dunn of Boydton and Ann Gill of South Hill. Bryce is the daughter of Matt Davidson of Blackstone and Bonnie Davidson of Blackstone.

The crown bearer was Magnus Marston, a KFS kindergartener.