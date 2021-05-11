Cafeteria staff recognized
Victoria Elementary School honored its cafeteria staff Thursday, May 6, for all the hard work they have done this school year. Cafeteria staff made sure food was available to each child, even when they were not in the building. Staff members were honored with with flowers, gifts and cards from students. From left are: Donna Rider, Christine Edmonds, Barbara Strum and Cindy Clark.
You Might Like
NAACP honors teachers
The Lunenburg County NAACP presented the Lunenburg County Public School System with two commemorative plates Wednesday, May 5, in honor... read more