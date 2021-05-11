Kenbridge Fire Department hosts training class
The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department hosted a basic pump operations training for several area fire departments Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9. Firefighters trained on how to operate the pump with several lines in use and how to draft from a non-hydrant water source. Fire departments taking part in the training class included Kenbridge, Blackstone, Lacrosse and Brodnax.
You Might Like
Historical Society working to preserve law offices
The Lunenburg County Historical Society has undertaken the process of preserving two historic law offices located on the lawn of... read more