May 12, 2021

Kenbridge Fire Department hosts training class

By Staff Report

Published 11:41 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department hosted a basic pump operations training for several area fire departments Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9. Firefighters trained on how to operate the pump with several lines in use and how to draft from a non-hydrant water source. Fire departments taking part in the training class included Kenbridge, Blackstone, Lacrosse and Brodnax.

